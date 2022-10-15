See The First Photos Of Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis In New Home
By Dani Medina
October 15, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis are in good hands — and we have new photos to prove it!
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, shared the first photos of Muick and Sandy to honor her own 63rd birthday on Instagram on Saturday (October 15). "The presents that keep giving," Ferguson wrote under an adorable photo of her playing with the pups on the grass. In a separate post, she added more photos of her outing with Muick and Sandy.
These photos are the first since September 19, when they were awaiting the arrival of the Queen's coffin at Windsor, according to E! News.
Muick and Sandy were a gift to Her Majesty from Prince Andrew. Upon the Queen's death, the pups were returned to Andrew and Sarah, who live at the Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle.