See The First Photos Of Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis In New Home

By Dani Medina

October 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II's corgis are in good hands — and we have new photos to prove it!

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, shared the first photos of Muick and Sandy to honor her own 63rd birthday on Instagram on Saturday (October 15). "The presents that keep giving," Ferguson wrote under an adorable photo of her playing with the pups on the grass. In a separate post, she added more photos of her outing with Muick and Sandy.

These photos are the first since September 19, when they were awaiting the arrival of the Queen's coffin at Windsor, according to E! News.

Muick and Sandy were a gift to Her Majesty from Prince Andrew. Upon the Queen's death, the pups were returned to Andrew and Sarah, who live at the Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.