Queen Elizabeth II's Cause Of Death Revealed

Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death has been revealed as the National Records of Scotland released her death certificate on Thursday, September 29th, reports Page Six. According to the document, the Queen died from "old age" and her daughter, Princess Anne, is listed as the informant of her death.

The document also revealed that the Queen died on September 8th at 3:10 P.M. which means the Royal Family publicly announced news of her passing three hours later. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the Royal Family's official Twitter account wrote at the time. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Earlier that morning, Buckingham Palace announced that Britain's longest reigning monarch had been put under "medical supervision" by her doctors. Members of the Royal Family rushed to her bedside in Balmoral before she passed. Prince Harry also rushed to Scotland upon hearing the news but didn't make it in time. It's also been reported that he learned of his grandmother's death through online reports.

While the official mourning period has ended this week, the royals and members of the public participated in a week-long procession where the Queen's coffin traveled from various locations, including Westminster Hall for four full days of lying-in-state, before her state funeral on September 19th. According to CNN, more than 26 million people in the United Kingdom alone tuned in to watch the state funeral service, which was the first to be televised for a British monarch.

On Monday, September 26th, the Royal Family also shared a photo of the Queen's final resting place near her late husband Prince Philip, and her parents.