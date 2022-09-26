Queen Elizabeth's Final Resting Place Revealed In New Photo

The final resting place of the late Queen Elizabeth II has been revealed in a photograph released by Buckingham Palace this weekend.

"A ledger stone has been installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth," the post to the Royal Family's official Twitter account revealed. "The King George VI Memorial Chapel sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, Windsor."

The engraved ledger stone was installed in the King George VI Memorial Chappel following a private service attended only by members of her family. Her name appears next to her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, as well as her late husband, Prince Philip.