Queen Elizabeth's Final Resting Place Revealed In New Photo

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The final resting place of the late Queen Elizabeth II has been revealed in a photograph released by Buckingham Palace this weekend.

"A ledger stone has been installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth," the post to the Royal Family's official Twitter account revealed. "The King George VI Memorial Chapel sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, Windsor."

The engraved ledger stone was installed in the King George VI Memorial Chappel following a private service attended only by members of her family. Her name appears next to her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, as well as her late husband, Prince Philip.

The Queen was finally laid to rest after an elaborate royal procession that saw her coffin take an eight-day journey, including a lying in state in Westminster Hall that lasted four full days, leading up to her State Funeral on Monday, September 19th.

The Queen's Lie-in-State saw thousands of members of the public line up to pay their respects at her coffin, including football legend David Beckham. The star told news outlets that he had waited over 12 hours to pay his respects.

According to CNN, more than 26 million people in the United Kingdom alone tuned in to watch the state funeral service, which was the first to be televised for a British monarch.

The service also gave people much to talk about amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unexpected reunion with the Royal Family and a tense moment between Camilla, Queen Consort, and Kate Middleton.

