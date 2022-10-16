Tennessee Moves Up Week 8 AP Top 25 Poll After Historic Alabama Win

The Tennessee Volunteers moved up to No. 3 overall the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll for Week 8 released on Sunday (October 16) afternoon following their historic 52-49 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Vols and Tide swapped places after Saturday's (October 15) game at Neyland Stadium, with Tennessee moving up three spots and Alabama falling from No. 3 overall to to No. 6.

The win marked the first time Tennessee had beaten Alabama in the annual cross-division SEC matchup since 2006, which was the last season before head coach Nick Saban was hired in Tuscaloosa.

Georgia and Ohio State stayed in the No. 1 and No. 2 overall spots, respectively, while Michigan and Clemson swapped positions on Sunday.

The full Week 8 AP Poll is listed below: