Tennessee Legend Revealed As 'GameDay' Guest Picker

College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will serve as the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay when the traveling show returns to his alma matter, the University of Tennessee, for the Tennessee Volunteers' matchup against Alabama on Saturday (October 15).

Manning, a four-year starting quarterback for the Vols from 1994-97, shared a photo of himself leading the Pride of the Southland Marching Band in 'Rocky Top' with the caption, "This Saturday #collegegameday #rockytop."

College GameDay's verified Twitter account confirmed Manning as the guest picker shortly after the post was shared.

"Peyton Manning will be joining us in Knoxville Saturday as the guest picker," the account wrote.