Tennessee Legend Revealed As 'GameDay' Guest Picker
By Jason Hall
October 14, 2022
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will serve as the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay when the traveling show returns to his alma matter, the University of Tennessee, for the Tennessee Volunteers' matchup against Alabama on Saturday (October 15).
Manning, a four-year starting quarterback for the Vols from 1994-97, shared a photo of himself leading the Pride of the Southland Marching Band in 'Rocky Top' with the caption, "This Saturday #collegegameday #rockytop."
College GameDay's verified Twitter account confirmed Manning as the guest picker shortly after the post was shared.
"Peyton Manning will be joining us in Knoxville Saturday as the guest picker," the account wrote.
Peyton Manning will be joining us in Knoxville Saturday as the guest picker 🙌🟠 pic.twitter.com/HJaGhsypiS— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 14, 2022
Manning is considered by most as the most celebrated player in the history of Tennessee football, setting school passing records in yards (11,201), touchdowns (89) and completions (863) before being selected No. 1 overall in the 1998 NFL Draft and going on to a Hall of Fame career, which included winning two Super Bowls, one Super Bowl MVP and five NFL regular season MVP awards, as well as twice setting the NFL single-season passing touchdown record.
No. 6 Tennessee will host No. 3 Alabama on Saturday afternoon.
The Vols -- who are off to their first 6-0 start since their undefeated 1998 BCS national championship season -- haven't defeated Alabama in their annual cross-divisional SEC matchup since 2006, the last season before head coach Nick Saban was hired in Tuscaloosa.