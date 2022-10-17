2022-23 AP Top 25 College Basketball Preseason Poll Released
By Jason Hall
October 17, 2022
The North Carolina Tar Heels will begin the 2022-23 Men's college basketball season as the top-ranked team in the nation.
The Tar Heels ranked No. 1 overall in the Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Preseason Poll released on Monday (October 17), ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Kentucky, as well as Baylor and Kansas -- who defeated North Carolina in the national championship -- with both tied at No. 5 overall.
The top-10 is rounded out with No. 7 Duke, No. 8 UCLA, No. 9 Creighton and No. 10 Arkansas.
UNC enters its second season under head coach Hubert Davis, a former standout shooting guard for the Tar Heels (1988-92) and NBA veteran, who was elevated from his assistant coaching role following the retirement of Roy Williams.
The entire AP Top 25 College Basketball Preseason Poll is listed below:
- North Carolina
- Gonzaga
- Houston
- Kentucky
- Baylor/Kansas
- (N/A)
- Duke
- UCLA
- Creighton
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Indiana
- TCU
- Auburn
- Vilanova
- Arizona
- Virginia
- San Diego State
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Michigan
- Illinois
- Dayton
- Texas Tech