2022-23 AP Top 25 College Basketball Preseason Poll Released

By Jason Hall

October 17, 2022

University of Kansas vs University of North Carolina, 2022 NCAA Men's National Championship
Photo: Getty Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels will begin the 2022-23 Men's college basketball season as the top-ranked team in the nation.

The Tar Heels ranked No. 1 overall in the Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Preseason Poll released on Monday (October 17), ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Kentucky, as well as Baylor and Kansas -- who defeated North Carolina in the national championship -- with both tied at No. 5 overall.

The top-10 is rounded out with No. 7 Duke, No. 8 UCLA, No. 9 Creighton and No. 10 Arkansas.

UNC enters its second season under head coach Hubert Davis, a former standout shooting guard for the Tar Heels (1988-92) and NBA veteran, who was elevated from his assistant coaching role following the retirement of Roy Williams.

The entire AP Top 25 College Basketball Preseason Poll is listed below:

  1. North Carolina
  2. Gonzaga
  3. Houston
  4. Kentucky
  5. Baylor/Kansas
  6. (N/A)
  7. Duke
  8. UCLA
  9. Creighton
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. Texas
  13. Indiana
  14. TCU
  15. Auburn
  16. Vilanova
  17. Arizona
  18. Virginia
  19. San Diego State
  20. Alabama
  21. Oregon
  22. Michigan
  23. Illinois
  24. Dayton
  25. Texas Tech
