Incredible Video Shows Landspout Touch Down In Arizona

A unique weather phenomenon was spotted in Arizona on Sunday (October 16th). Fox 10 Phoenix reported that a landspout, or "cold air funnel," was spotted in the southeast Valley.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, a landspout is fairly small and occurs in a non-super cell thunderstorm. The cold air funnels can form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms and are usually hard to pick up on radars. A tornado occurs in a super cell thunderstorm.

NWS Phoenix wrote on Twitter:

"The landspout that was spotted is likely a cold air funnel that briefly reached the ground. These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft... like we have today over Arizona."

Check out the landspout below: