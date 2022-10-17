Incredible Video Shows Landspout Touch Down In Arizona
By Ginny Reese
October 17, 2022
A unique weather phenomenon was spotted in Arizona on Sunday (October 16th). Fox 10 Phoenix reported that a landspout, or "cold air funnel," was spotted in the southeast Valley.
According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, a landspout is fairly small and occurs in a non-super cell thunderstorm. The cold air funnels can form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms and are usually hard to pick up on radars. A tornado occurs in a super cell thunderstorm.
NWS Phoenix wrote on Twitter:
"The landspout that was spotted is likely a cold air funnel that briefly reached the ground. These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft... like we have today over Arizona."
Check out the landspout below:
Wow this is rare for #phx !!— Linda Fox 10 (@lindawfox10) October 16, 2022
Video of land spout taken from Gila River Indian Community south of Phoenix.
Courtesy: Virgil Enos#fox10phoenix#azwx pic.twitter.com/CM3kR96ndc
A brief landspout touched down a bit ago near Sun Lakes. We have issued a severe thunderstorm warning along I-10 until 4PM. #AZwx https://t.co/YwYJDPvquB— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 16, 2022
There were no reports of any damage resulting from the landspout.