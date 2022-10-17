Panthers Trade Disgruntled Receiver Robbie Anderson: Report

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (October 17).

The trade came hours after Anderson was involved in a shouting match with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey on the sidelines during the Panthers' 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday (October 16) and was kicked out of the game by interim head coach Steve Wilks.

"Carolina had shopped Robbie Anderson recently, and all parties appeared on the same page," Rapoport tweeted. "But rather than have to release him after yesterday, the #Panthers were able to deal him to Arizona."

Anderson quote-tweeted Rapoport's report with several emojis on Monday. The Cardinals confirmed the trade on their verified account shortly after.