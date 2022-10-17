Panthers Trade Disgruntled Receiver Robbie Anderson: Report

By Jason Hall

October 17, 2022

New York Jets v Carolina Panthers
Photo: Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (October 17).

The trade came hours after Anderson was involved in a shouting match with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey on the sidelines during the Panthers' 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday (October 16) and was kicked out of the game by interim head coach Steve Wilks.

"Carolina had shopped Robbie Anderson recently, and all parties appeared on the same page," Rapoport tweeted. "But rather than have to release him after yesterday, the #Panthers were able to deal him to Arizona."

Anderson quote-tweeted Rapoport's report with several emojis on Monday. The Cardinals confirmed the trade on their verified account shortly after.

The Cardinals will owe Anderson "the remaining $690,000 prorated portion of his base salary" following the trade, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Wilks, who took last week following the termination of former head coach Matt Rhule, addressed the incident with reporters after the Panthers' loss.

"No one is bigger than the team," Wilks said via ESPN. "I'm not going to focus and put a lot of attention on one individual."

Anderson signed with Carolina as a free agent in April 2020 and started 16 of the 17 games he appeared in during the 2021 NFL season, leading the Panthers in receiving touchdowns (5), while ranking second in all other receiving categories behind primary wideout D.J. Moore, recording 53 receptions for 519 yards on 110 targets.

Anderson has, however, been limited to just 13 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown during the 2022 NFL season.

