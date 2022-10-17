Pink Teases New Song 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again'

The powerhouse vocalist has also been going viral on social media after fans posted videos of her doing some wild aerial stunts while singing her hit "So What" at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Pink has long been known for the acrobatic elements of her live performances.

"She's trained as a gymnast," said the MTV VMAs creative director Lee Lodge after she gave a physically intense performance of "Sober" at the awards ceremony in 2009. "She does so much aerial work in all of her concerts. Pink is an amazing performer who probably doesn't get enough credit as she should -- vocally and as a songwriter, but also in terms of what she can do onstage."