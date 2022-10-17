Pink Teases New Song 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 17, 2022
Pink is back with another new song. On Monday morning (October 17th) the performer took to Instagram to share a tiny snippet of the new track and share its release date. "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," drops on November 4th, 2022. Pink's post also featured a photo of her seemingly rollerblading through a supermarket while wearing a white and pink letterman jacket and shorts with fishnet stockings.
This will be Pink's most recent release since her protest song "Irrelevant." Over the summer, the pop star surprised fans with a pop-punk song that advocated for women's rights following the overrule of Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court.
The powerhouse vocalist has also been going viral on social media after fans posted videos of her doing some wild aerial stunts while singing her hit "So What" at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Pink has long been known for the acrobatic elements of her live performances.
"She's trained as a gymnast," said the MTV VMAs creative director Lee Lodge after she gave a physically intense performance of "Sober" at the awards ceremony in 2009. "She does so much aerial work in all of her concerts. Pink is an amazing performer who probably doesn't get enough credit as she should -- vocally and as a songwriter, but also in terms of what she can do onstage."