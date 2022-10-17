Terrifying Video Shows Bison Charging At Texas Woman

A Texas woman was gored by a bison at Caprock Canyons State Park, and it was all caught on camera! My San Antonio reported that Rebecca Clark posted the video on TikTok, showing the bison charging at her as she walked behind the herd.

Clark wrote in the video's caption:

"Solo hiking at Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway in Texas. I was charged and gored by a bison because I was too CLOSE to be passing them on a trailway. They are beautiful creatures protected by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD) and are a part of the Texas State Bison Restoration Project where the park has restored the historic Charles Goodnight Bison herd (The Official Texas State Bison Herd) to a portion of its former range in the park. I am posting to support safety while enjoying Texas State Parks."

In a separate video, she explained that the bison rammed her back, gored her, and threw her into a bush. She stayed there for nearly 50 minutes until help shows up. She was transported to the hospital via helicopter.

Check out the video below: