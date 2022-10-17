Texas Is Home To 2 Of The Top 5 Most-Booked 'Barbiecore' Vacation Rentals

The Barbiecore trend is all the rage these days, with pink everywhere. Some people even seek out Barbiecore vacation homes for the perfect getaway.

Expedia compiled a list of the top five most-booked Barbiecore vacation rentals in the world, and two of them are right here in Texas.

One of the Barbiecore rentals is in Dripping Springs. It has a fire pit and pool that are housed beneath twinkling lights. The home has tons of pink details throughout, drawing in the Barbiecore fans. The home sleeps 12 and has two full baths. Check out the rental on Vrbo's website.

The second Texas listing is located in Port Isabel. The home, which is located right on the water, sleeps 10 and has four full baths. The pink home is stunning with three stories complete with wraparound balconies. Check out the rental on Vrbo's website.

Below are the top five Barbiecore rentals across the globe. Click on each one to see the full listing.

Learn more about each of these Barbiecore listings on My San Antonio's website.