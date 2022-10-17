This Eatery Has The Best Pasta In Dallas

By Ginny Reese

October 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all pasta is created equal, though.

So which place in Dallas has the best pasta?

Yelp has a list of the the best pasta places in the entire city. According to Yelp, the best pasta restaurant in Dallas is Kenny's Italian Kitchen. Here's what one Yelp user says about the restaurant:

"Great food and great service. I had the Ricardo which is a special.( very yummy) Others had the baked Ziti and Lasagna. It was all spectacular. Michael our waiter was great! Logan the manager also has a great instinct with customers. He really understands the meaning of customer service. We highly recommend this place."

According to the list, here are the top 10 pasta places in Dallas:

  1. Kenny's Italian Kitchen
  2. Italia Express
  3. Taverna
  4. il Bracco
  5. Carbone's
  6. Piggie Pies Piza
  7. Ciao! by Civello's
  8. Enoteca Italia
  9. Holy Ravioli
  10. North Italia

The full list of the city's best pasta restaurants can be found on Yelp's website.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.