This Eatery Has The Best Pasta In Phoenix

By Ginny Reese

October 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all pasta is created equal, though.

So which place in Phoenix has the best pasta?

Yelp has a list of the the highest-rated pasta places in the entire city. According to Yelp, the best pasta restaurant in Phoenix is L'entrata. Here's what one Yelp user says about the restaurant:

"Great selection of wine that changes weekly. Excellent food, service and prices. Open, airy, friendly atmosphere...felt right at home! On top of all that, they often have live music and free wine tasting events! Just what Anthem has needed!"

According to the list, here are the top 10 pasta places in Phoenix:

  1. L'entrata
  2. Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen
  3. Adela's Italian
  4. First & Last
  5. Michelina's
  6. Saint Pasta (Temporarily closed)
  7. Mimi Forno Italiano
  8. The Italian Daughter
  9. L'Amore Italian Restaurant
  10. Pubblico Italian Eatery

The full list of the city's best pasta restaurants can be found on Yelp's website.

