This Eatery Has The Best Pasta In San Antonio

Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all pasta is created equal, though.

So which place in San Antonio has the best pasta?

Yelp has a list of the the best pasta places in the entire city. According to Yelp, the best pasta restaurant in San Antonio is Umberto's Italian Grill. Here's what one Yelp user says about the restaurant:

"Wow! Above expectations. The food was wonderful and the waitperson very responsive. A very neighborhood feel to the place with families dining. The veal dish was wonderful along with the spinach salad. Not one complaint except eating way too much! Portions are generous so plan to share or know you have leftovers for tomorrow."

According to the list, here are the top 10 pasta places in San Antonio:

Umberto's Italian Grill Little Italy Restaurant Guillermo's Purple Garlic Italian Cafe North Italia- San Antonio Nonna Osteria 1604 Sorrento Pizza & Restaurant Nonna Osteria Pesto Ristorante- Olmos Park Carrabba's Italian Grill

The full list of the city's best pasta restaurants can be found on Yelp's website.