This Eatery Has The Best Pasta In Tucson
By Ginny Reese
October 17, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all pasta is created equal, though.
So which place in Tucson has the best pasta?
Yelp has a list of the the highest-rated pasta places in the entire city. According to Yelp, the best pasta restaurant in Tucson is Ceres. Here's what one Yelp user says about the restaurant:
"Pasta special was delicious and so was the gelato (it was a watermelon hibiscus flavor the weekend we went). They have multiple picnic tables right outside the pickup stand. Had Italy sandwich/pasta shop vibes, super cute and fresh food."
According to the list, here are the top 10 pasta places in Tucson:
- Ceres
- Nate's Italian Kitchen & CheeseSteaks
- Roma Imports
- Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink NORTH
- Perche' No Italian Bistro
- Los Olivos
- Renee's Tucson
- Falora
- Vivace
- Dolce Vita Italian Bistro
The full list of the city's best pasta restaurants can be found on Yelp's website.