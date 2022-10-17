This Eatery Has The Best Pasta In Tucson

Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all pasta is created equal, though.

So which place in Tucson has the best pasta?

Yelp has a list of the the highest-rated pasta places in the entire city. According to Yelp, the best pasta restaurant in Tucson is Ceres. Here's what one Yelp user says about the restaurant:

"Pasta special was delicious and so was the gelato (it was a watermelon hibiscus flavor the weekend we went). They have multiple picnic tables right outside the pickup stand. Had Italy sandwich/pasta shop vibes, super cute and fresh food."

According to the list, here are the top 10 pasta places in Tucson:

Ceres Nate's Italian Kitchen & CheeseSteaks Roma Imports Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink NORTH Perche' No Italian Bistro Los Olivos Renee's Tucson Falora Vivace Dolce Vita Italian Bistro

The full list of the city's best pasta restaurants can be found on Yelp's website.