This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In North Carolina

As Halloween draws ever closer, why not give yourself a scare by visiting the creepiest place in North Carolina? Thrillist searched around the country to find the spookiest places to explore in each state, from abandoned prisons and hospitals to vintage hotels and secluded spots in the woods. According to the site:

"No matter what scares you, your state has a place to freak you out. Whether you want to take a guided tour or a bone-chilling solo walk into the darkness, we've got the spots for you."

So what is the spot in North Carolina is considered to be the creepiest?

The Biltmore Estate

Located among the beautiful mountains of western North Carolina in Asheville, the Biltmore Estate stands proud to welcome visitors from all over the world to tour the largest private residence in the country. However, it also contains a spookier secret — it supposedly houses to several ghosts, including one spirit of a man who used to call it home.

Here's what Thrillist had to say:

"The largest private residence in the entire country is, of course, housing some ghosties up in those 135,280 square feet. The former vacation home of George Washington Vanderbilt II is now considered one of the most haunted places in North Carolina. George himself has been spotted chilling in the library, and his late wife Edith wanders around calling out his name. There's also a headless orange cat roaming the gardens, echoes of laughter and splashing water in the empty pool, and disembodied voices heard throughout the 250 rooms. A day pass to visit the grounds starts at $40, with overnight options available."

Check out Thrillist to see the creepiest places to visit around the country and take notes for your next spooky road trip.