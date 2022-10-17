This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In South Carolina

As Halloween draws ever closer, why not give yourself a scare by visiting the creepiest place in South Carolina? Thrillist searched around the country to find the spookiest places to explore in each state, from abandoned prisons and hospitals to vintage hotels and secluded spots in the woods. According to the site:

"No matter what scares you, your state has a place to freak you out. Whether you want to take a guided tour or a bone-chilling solo walk into the darkness, we've got the spots for you."

So what is the spot in South Carolina is considered to be the creepiest?

Baynard Ruins

This abandoned plantation sits in ruins in Union, just north of the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests. Of the many ghosts, both literally and figuratively, one stands out: William Baynard, the man whose name is forever tied to the plantation.

Here's what Thrillist had to say:

"The South is crawling with ghosts, especially on former plantations — hoards of evil racist overseers, rightfully damned to roam the grounds for eternity. But unlike the historically preserved plantations offering tours around the region (an entirely different bag of worms), the Baynard Plantation is in ruins. The dilapidation itself is enough to get your stomach in knots, even before the creepiest part: Apparently, if you stick around at night, a freaky funeral procession for namesake William Baynard will pass by. Maybe you'll hear it. Maybe you'll see it or feel it. Either way, this place isn't known for its (living) repeat visitors."

Check out Thrillist to see the creepiest places to visit around the country and take notes for your next spooky road trip.