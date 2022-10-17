This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Georgia

This one is for the readers who crave a little something sweet after dinner. For those who dream of a chocolate pastry for breakfast, and for those who proudly embrace their sweet tooth. Wether your first choice is ice cream, doughnuts, creme brûlée or a fruit parfait, the best dessert menu in the state has your back with a plethora of options.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the restaurant with the best dessert menu in all of Georgia is Muss & Turner's located in Smyrna. This one-of-a-kind restaurant is known for their "creamy and rich Goat Cheesecake" and their "Pecan Praline Tart", among many other guest favorites. Eat This Not That mentioned that green apple candy and salted caramel is served in tandem with their famous goat cheesecake.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about Muss & Turner's dessert menu:

"Muss & Turner's nudges their guests to eat dessert first because their homemade treats are just that good. The creamy and rich Goat Cheesecake with candied green apples and salted caramel is a favorite. So too is the Georgia Pecan Praline Tart. "Goat cheese cheesecake–best cheesecake I've ever had," said a Foursquare reviewer."'