This Is Georgia's Best Smoothie Shop

By Logan DeLoye

October 4, 2022

Avocado smoothie, green smoothie with cucumber, apple, celeriac
Photo: Getty Images

Smoothie's are refreshing in the Summertime, but every season is the perfect season to make healthy choices. Smoothies can serve as a meal replacement or a light, refreshing snack depending on their contents. Some prefer to compile their favorite ingredients and make the drink at home, while others pick one up on the way home from a long day in the office or before a long hike. Regardless of your smoothie habits, there is one shop in the entire state that is known for making the best smoothies. Despite your preferences and specifications, chances are, you can find a great option at this one-stop smoothie shop.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best smoothie in all of Georgia can be found at Juiceheads in Atlanta. Eat This Not That commended the smoothie joint for having extremely healthy ingredients.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best smoothie in the entire state:

"Customization is the order of the day at Juiceheads, with one reviewer explaining, "Great ingredients and really smooth experience too! You can completely customize your smoothie on a touchscreen easily." We'd try the Cricket (orange, pear, spinach, wheatgrass, apple) for an afternoon snack."
