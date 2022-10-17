This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Michigan

This one is for the readers who crave a little something sweet after dinner. For those who dream of a chocolate pastry for breakfast, and for those who proudly embrace their sweet tooth. Wether you prefer ice cream, doughnuts, creme brûlée or a sweet parfait, the best dessert menu in the state has your back with a plethora of options.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the restaurant with the best dessert menu in all of Michigan is Selden Standard located in Detroit. This one-of-a-kind restaurant is known for their "Coffee Cashew Cream Puff" and their "Stone Fruit Crostata." Eat This Not That mentioned that both famous deserts use fresh ingredients from farms located near the restaurant. The Stone Fruit Crostata is made with apricots and blueberries, and the menu will alternate based on what ingredients are in season at the time of your visit.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about Selden Standard dessert menu:

"Selden Standard partners with several local farms and purveyors, so its menus are largely influenced by what's in season. But tasty examples could include a Coffee Cashew Cream Puff or the Stone Fruit Crostata made with apricots and blueberries and topped with vanilla ice cream."