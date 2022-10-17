The University of Tennessee is facing a $100,000 fine after fans tore down the goalpost on school's football field over the weekend.

The Tennessee Volunteers faced off against the University of Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium on Saturday (October 15) for the teams' annual match-up. The high-scoring game was tied until the final seconds of the game when the Vols successfully kicked a field goal to squeak by with a 52-49 win over Bama. The win was made even more historic as it was the first time since 2006, and the first time against Nick Saban as Alabama's head coach, that Tennessee got the win.

As soon as the Vols clinched the game, thousands of fans rushed the field to celebrate the long-awaited win, which culminated in fans ripping out up one of the goalposts and tossing into the nearby Tennessee River. Following the raucous celebrations, the Southeastern Conference announced a $100,000 fine against Tennessee on Sunday (October 16), per FOX 17.

According to SEC policy, competition areas are limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and credential individuals. Everyone else is not permitted to enter the competition area "for the safety of participants and spectators alike."

This is the second time in the university's history that the SEC has issued the fine, the first coming after a basketball game against Florida in 2006. A third infraction will result in a $250,000 fine.

The university is now facing an additional problem: They need to replace the goalposts on the field so they can continue with their season. Tennessee Football took to Twitter on Sunday to launch a fundraiser to help cover the costs.

"Y'all remember how we tore the goalposts down, hauled em out of Neyland and dumped em in the Tennessee River? Yeah that was awesome," the tweet reads. "Anywho, turns out that in order to play next week's game, we need goalposts on our field. Could y'all help us out?"