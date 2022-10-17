Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 Postponed
By Jason Hall
October 18, 2022
Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed on Monday (October 17) night and rescheduled for Tuesday (October 18) afternoon, Major League Baseball confirmed.
"Due to the extended inclement weather conditions tonight, tonight’s ALDS Game 5 has been postponed and rescheduled for 4:07 p.m. (ET) tomorrow," the verified MLB Communications account tweeted.
The decision to reschedule Monday's game will take away the off-day for whichever teams wins the series with Game 1 of the American League Championship Series already scheduled for Wednesday (October 19) night.
The Yankees and Guardians are currently tied 2-2 in the best of five series, which was already delayed due to inclement weather in New York last Thursday (October 13).
MLB moved Game 2 from Thursday to Friday (October 14), with the Guardians defeating the Yankees, 4-2, in extra innings, before traveling back to Cleveland for Game 3, which was played as initially scheduled the following day.
The Yankees are now reportedly expected to start left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. in Game 5, according to Tom Withers, who covers the Guardians for the Associated Press.
Cortes would have likely started a necessary Game 5 without the previous postponement on Thursday, but would have been on three days rest had the game played out on Monday night.
New York forced Game 5 with a 4-2 win in Game 4 Sunday (October 16) night.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole recorded eight strikeouts and allowed six hits, two earned runs and one walk in 7.0 innings pitched.
Bronxville native Harrison Bader hit a two-run home run in the second inning to put the Yankees ahead 3-0 after Anthony Rizzo's RBI single that scored Gleyber Torres in the first.
The Guardians answered with an RBI single by Jose Ramirez -- who was thrown out at second after Steven Kwan scored -- in the third inning and a solo home run by Josh Naylor in the fourth.
Giancarlo Stanton added an insurance run on a sacrifice fly that scored Aaron Judge in the sixth inning.