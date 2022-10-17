Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 Postponed

Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed on Monday (October 17) night and rescheduled for Tuesday (October 18) afternoon, Major League Baseball confirmed.

"Due to the extended inclement weather conditions tonight, tonight’s ALDS Game 5 has been postponed and rescheduled for 4:07 p.m. (ET) tomorrow," the verified MLB Communications account tweeted.

The decision to reschedule Monday's game will take away the off-day for whichever teams wins the series with Game 1 of the American League Championship Series already scheduled for Wednesday (October 19) night.

The Yankees and Guardians are currently tied 2-2 in the best of five series, which was already delayed due to inclement weather in New York last Thursday (October 13).

MLB moved Game 2 from Thursday to Friday (October 14), with the Guardians defeating the Yankees, 4-2, in extra innings, before traveling back to Cleveland for Game 3, which was played as initially scheduled the following day.