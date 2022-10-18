Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date

By Logan DeLoye

October 18, 2022

TURKEY-AIRSHOW
Photo: Getty Images

A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.

The group flew to Savannah and landed safely on the ground before the incident occurred. The Statesboro Herald noted Aliyu's date exiting the plane and walking towards the back, as he walked towards the front of the plane.

“They flew to Savannah to go on a date, flew back, landed at the Statesboro Airport, and the young lady got off the plane and walked toward the back of the plane, and he got off the airplane and walked toward the front of the plane, and when he did, the propeller hit him,” Bulloch County Coronor Jake Futch explained to the Statesboro Herald.

After the incident occurred, someone from the group called emergency medical services, but Aliyu died immediately after being struck twice by the propeller. Georgia Southern University released a statement obtained by the Statesboro Herald that detailed their sadness regarding the tragedy. No information was released regarding the names of others on board the plane that night.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.