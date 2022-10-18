Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date

A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.

The group flew to Savannah and landed safely on the ground before the incident occurred. The Statesboro Herald noted Aliyu's date exiting the plane and walking towards the back, as he walked towards the front of the plane.

“They flew to Savannah to go on a date, flew back, landed at the Statesboro Airport, and the young lady got off the plane and walked toward the back of the plane, and he got off the airplane and walked toward the front of the plane, and when he did, the propeller hit him,” Bulloch County Coronor Jake Futch explained to the Statesboro Herald.

After the incident occurred, someone from the group called emergency medical services, but Aliyu died immediately after being struck twice by the propeller. Georgia Southern University released a statement obtained by the Statesboro Herald that detailed their sadness regarding the tragedy. No information was released regarding the names of others on board the plane that night.