Here's Why Gas Prices Are Increasing Across Georgia

Gas prices are rising throughout Georgia due in part to "fear of recession" and a decrease in oil demand across the country. According to WSB-TV, drivers are paying 75 cents more per gallon of gas this month than they were last month as prices continue to rise ever so slightly. Just as September saw gas prices in the low $3 range, prices are predicted to increase throughout October. WSB-TV mentioned that gas prices are up three cents from last week. Though it seems like a minor increase, it adds up overtime.

According to data collected by the American Automobile Association, the average cost of a gallon of gas in America is $3.88. In comparison, Georgia has some of the cheapest gas in the country with one gallon being priced around $3.25. AAA Group spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said that the sporadic rise and fall of gas prices mirrors economic growth.

“Crude oil prices dropped due to ongoing market concerns about crude demand as fear of a recession has increased. If economic growth stalls or declines, crude demand is likely to follow suit alongside prices. Typically, if crude prices fall then gas prices decline, therefore, Georgia drivers may see prices dip at the pump this week,” Waiters explained to WSB-TV.

WSB-TV noted that Georgian's could continue to see an increase in gas prices throughout the month, so long as the demand for gas across the country continues to decrease.