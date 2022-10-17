Here's Why Gas Prices Are Increasing Across Georgia

By Logan DeLoye

October 17, 2022

Gas Price
Photo: Getty Images

Gas prices are rising throughout Georgia due in part to "fear of recession" and a decrease in oil demand across the country. According to WSB-TV, drivers are paying 75 cents more per gallon of gas this month than they were last month as prices continue to rise ever so slightly. Just as September saw gas prices in the low $3 range, prices are predicted to increase throughout October. WSB-TV mentioned that gas prices are up three cents from last week. Though it seems like a minor increase, it adds up overtime.

According to data collected by the American Automobile Association, the average cost of a gallon of gas in America is $3.88. In comparison, Georgia has some of the cheapest gas in the country with one gallon being priced around $3.25. AAA Group spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said that the sporadic rise and fall of gas prices mirrors economic growth.

“Crude oil prices dropped due to ongoing market concerns about crude demand as fear of a recession has increased. If economic growth stalls or declines, crude demand is likely to follow suit alongside prices. Typically, if crude prices fall then gas prices decline, therefore, Georgia drivers may see prices dip at the pump this week,” Waiters explained to WSB-TV.

WSB-TV noted that Georgian's could continue to see an increase in gas prices throughout the month, so long as the demand for gas across the country continues to decrease.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.