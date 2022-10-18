WATCH: Deer Crashes Through Window Of Georgia Police Office

By Logan DeLoye

October 18, 2022

Broken Window
Photo: Getty Images

The Hinesville Police Chief was surprised to be warned about a deer on the loose in the office when he entered the building on Monday morning. According to UPI, a deer crashed through the window of the Hinesville police office that morning and quickly found its way from the police chief's office to a nearby conference room. Police Chief Lloyd Slater told WJCL that he was just stopping by the office for a brief moment as he was taking the day off.

"We certainly didn't prepare for this," Slater shared his surprise regarding incident with WJCL. If it weren't for Slater using the day as a vacation day, he could have been in his office at the exact moment that the deer crashed through the window. WJCL mentioned that the Georgia Department of Natural Resources were called to help safely remove the animal from the police office and bring it back into its natural habitat.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was able to remove the animal, but the broken glass and mess caused by the deer had to be cleaned up by the police officers. Video of the building shows the window entirely broken with glass scattered across the floor.

