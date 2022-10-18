Grimes Says Elon Musk Believed She Was A 'Simulation' He Created

A wild new story about Elon Musk and Grimes has surfaced. In a new BBC docuseries called The Elon Musk Show, journalist Devin Gordon revealed that Grimes said Musk believed she was his "perfect companion" but not "real."

"She [Grimes] told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real," Gordon said in the series per Cosmopolitan. "That she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him. Which sounds a little crazy and maybe even a little creepy, except, she agrees with it. She said she does feel like this simulation which was perfectly created for him."

Gordon added that "Her interests are all the same as his and her music is very technologically oriented," and they "both made a similar nerdy joke about a scary AI theory of the future."

Musk and Grimes have been an on-and-off couple since 2018 and share two children, XÆ A-12 and Exa Dark. In 2021, Grimes revealed that there was "no real word" for their current relationship status. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid," she explained to Vanity Fair in April. "We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it."