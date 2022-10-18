Guardians' Hotel Overbooked, Roster Split Up Amid ALDS Game 5 Postponement

The Cleveland Guardians reportedly faced hotel issues following the postponement of Game 5 of their American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on Monday (October 17) night.

ESPN's Eduardo Perez reports the hotel the Guardians were staying at prior to Game 5 was overbooked after the team needed to stay in New York one extra day, which led to the roster being split up and staying at multiple hotels.

"They had to not only check out of their hotel, come [to Yankee Stadium] with their bags, not knowing if their plane was going to back to Cleveland if they lost last night or to Houston [to face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS] if they won," Perez said during a live appearance on SportsCenter Tuesday (October 18). "Now, let's not forget they checked out, so now they have to go check back into the hotel, but wait a second, the hotel, overbooked.

"They had to go to a different hotel, yes they did and, not only that, they had to split up the groups."