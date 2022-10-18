Guardians' Hotel Overbooked, Roster Split Up Amid ALDS Game 5 Postponement
By Jason Hall
October 18, 2022
The Cleveland Guardians reportedly faced hotel issues following the postponement of Game 5 of their American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on Monday (October 17) night.
ESPN's Eduardo Perez reports the hotel the Guardians were staying at prior to Game 5 was overbooked after the team needed to stay in New York one extra day, which led to the roster being split up and staying at multiple hotels.
"They had to not only check out of their hotel, come [to Yankee Stadium] with their bags, not knowing if their plane was going to back to Cleveland if they lost last night or to Houston [to face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS] if they won," Perez said during a live appearance on SportsCenter Tuesday (October 18). "Now, let's not forget they checked out, so now they have to go check back into the hotel, but wait a second, the hotel, overbooked.
"They had to go to a different hotel, yes they did and, not only that, they had to split up the groups."
The Guardians hotel was overbooked last night and no hotel in New York could (or would) accommodate the whole team, so they had to split up across the city. pic.twitter.com/Qu7oLx4RFo— Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) October 18, 2022
The Yankees-Guardians series was postponed for the second time on Monday and rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon, Major League Baseball confirmed in a statement shared on its verified MLB Communications account.
"Due to the extended inclement weather conditions tonight, tonight’s ALDS Game 5 has been postponed and rescheduled for 4:07 p.m. (ET) tomorrow," the statement read.
Due to the extended inclement weather conditions tonight, tonight’s ALDS Game 5 has been postponed and rescheduled for 4:07 p.m. (ET) tomorrow.— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 18, 2022
The decision to reschedule Monday's game will take away the off-day for whichever teams wins the series with Game 1 of the American League Championship Series already scheduled for Wednesday (October 19) night.
The Yankees and Guardians are currently tied 2-2 in the best of five series, which was already delayed due to inclement weather in New York last Thursday (October 13).
MLB moved Game 2 from Thursday to Friday (October 14), with the Guardians defeating the Yankees, 4-2, in extra innings, before traveling back to Cleveland for Game 3, which was played as initially scheduled the following day.