H-E-B Opening New, Larger Location In North Texas

H-E-B is opening another location near Dallas. The Dallas Observer reported that the new location is set to open on November 2nd at 6 a.m. The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The 118,000-square-foot grocery store is one of the many new stores opening around, but not in Dallas County. A new location opened in Frisco in September. The store's opening was a big hit, with one person even camping out on the store's front steps a full six hours before the store even opened. That location still has a line out the door on weekends.

Check out the new Frisco location below: