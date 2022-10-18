H-E-B Opening New, Larger Location In North Texas
By Ginny Reese
October 18, 2022
H-E-B is opening another location near Dallas. The Dallas Observer reported that the new location is set to open on November 2nd at 6 a.m. The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
The 118,000-square-foot grocery store is one of the many new stores opening around, but not in Dallas County. A new location opened in Frisco in September. The store's opening was a big hit, with one person even camping out on the store's front steps a full six hours before the store even opened. That location still has a line out the door on weekends.
Check out the new Frisco location below:
The new Plano store is located at 6001 Preston Road and is about 7,00-square-feet larger than the Frisco location. It will house a True Texas BBQ restaurant and drive-thru. Texas Monthly named True Texas BBQ the best barbecue chain in 2019.
The new H-E-B location will also have a fuel station, a car wash, a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru, and curbside and home delivery.