H-E-B Opening New, Larger Location In North Texas

By Ginny Reese

October 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

H-E-B is opening another location near Dallas. The Dallas Observer reported that the new location is set to open on November 2nd at 6 a.m. The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The 118,000-square-foot grocery store is one of the many new stores opening around, but not in Dallas County. A new location opened in Frisco in September. The store's opening was a big hit, with one person even camping out on the store's front steps a full six hours before the store even opened. That location still has a line out the door on weekends.

Check out the new Frisco location below:

The new Plano store is located at 6001 Preston Road and is about 7,00-square-feet larger than the Frisco location. It will house a True Texas BBQ restaurant and drive-thru. Texas Monthly named True Texas BBQ the best barbecue chain in 2019.

The new H-E-B location will also have a fuel station, a car wash, a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru, and curbside and home delivery.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.