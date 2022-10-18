Here's The Best Cheesecake In Colorado

When it comes to cake, everyone has their favorite. Chocolate, red velvet, carrot, and strawberry shortcake are among the few that come to mind. There's one kind of cake, however, that stands out from the rest: cheesecake.

This creamy and rich dessert can be found on plenty of restaurant menus after a delicious meal. While some like to keep it simple, others like to spice it up with toppings, flavors, or even different layers.

If you've been craving a slice, LoveFood has you covered. The website found the most delicious cheesecake in every state. The top pick for Colorado is the Cheesecake Dome from Boonzaaijer's Dutch Bakery!

"At Boonzaaijer's Dutch Bakery in Colorado Springs, the chocolate cheesecake dome is a hit. It's an individual portion of New York–style cheesecake with a chocolate cookie base and the usual creamy vanilla filling, all encased by a chocolate shell. Once you've tried it you'll be hankering to come back for more."

You can take one home for just $3.95 (before taxes)! Make sure to grab an espresso and a couple more pastries before you leave.

You can find Boonzaaijer's Dutch Bakery at 610 E Fillmore St. in Colorado Springs. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Check out the full list on LoveFood's website.