Here's The Best Cheesecake In Florida

When it comes to cake, everyone has their favorite. Chocolate, red velvet, carrot, and strawberry shortcake are among the few that come to mind. There's one kind of cake, however, that stands out from the rest: cheesecake.

This creamy and rich dessert can be found on plenty of restaurant menus after a delicious meal. While some like to keep it simple, others like to spice it up with toppings, flavors, or even different layers.

If you've been craving a slice, LoveFood has you covered. The website found the most delicious cheesecake in every state. The top pick for Florida is the Nutella Cheesecake from dbakers Sweet Studio!

"Fancy dessert spot dbakers Sweet Studio in Miami serves an impressive Nutella cheesecake. It has a baked Graham cracker crust and a creamy Nutella filling, topped with Nutella fudge, whipped cream, Nutella macarons and Ferrero Rocher – and is described as one of the best ever cheesecakes. We reckon it would make a great birthday cake alternative for chocolate lovers."