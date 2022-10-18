Kanye West Denounces Antisemitism Claims: 'I Don't Believe In That Term'

By Tony M. Centeno

October 18, 2022

Kanye West
Photo: Getty Images

Ye defended his anti-Semitic comments in another off-the-rails conversation.

During an interview NewsNation aired on Monday night, October 17, the artist formerly known as Kanye West told Chris Cuomo that he denounces allegations of antisemitism. The Yeezy founder, who was booted from Twitter and Instagram for his bigoted posts, said that he doesn't believe in the term "antisemitism." Despite writing comments like “when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," Ye claimed he identifies as a Jew so he can't be anti-Semitic. In fact, he even said that allegations of him being offensive to Jewish people is "not factual."

“I don’t like the term antisemitic,” Ye said. “It’s been a term that’s allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder—sometimes literally—and get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people. … You’re saying it’s antisemitic, but I don’t believe in that term. One thing is, Black people are also Jew. I classify as Jew also, so I actually can’t be a antisemite. So the term is actually, uh, it’s not factual.”

Ye's been in hot water over the past few weeks since he debuted his 'White Lives Matter' t-shirts in Paris. After his problematic social posts got him suspended from Instagram and Twitter, Ye decided to acquire far-right social media platform Parler in an effort to remain uncensored while he continues to spew his conspiracy theories and bigoted commentary about Jewish people. He's also been utilizing major platforms like Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight and REVOLT's Drink Champs to double down on his offensive claims. Ye attempted to repeat his controversial talking points on HBO's The Shop, but the show's producer Maverick Carter decided not to air the episode due to the harmful language Ye used during their conversation.

Watch Chris Cuomo's interview with Ye in full below.

