Kanye West's Alarming Threat Against Jewish People Removed By Twitter
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 9, 2022
Kanye West's return to Twitter proved to be short-lived. After being locked out of his Instagram account due to a series of rants on his account, the rapper was welcomed back to Twitter by Elon Musk. However, Ye didn't last long after a troubling tweet targeted at Jewish people prompted the social media site to remove his tweet and, according to Mediaite, lock his account.
“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he wrote just before midnight on Saturday, October 8th. The shocking post has since been deleted by Twitter.
here’s kanye’s anti-semitic tweet that was removed by twitter pic.twitter.com/krQGuNPXKh— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) October 9, 2022
A Twitter spokesperson told Mediaite on Sunday, October 9th, that "The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter's policies."
Upon his return to Twitter, Kanye tweeted an old photo of him hanging out with Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. "Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off Instagram," he wrote This is already the rapper's second time being barred from Instagram after violating its policies. The first happened in March when his account was suspended for a day after posting a slur directed at Trevor Noah. There's currently no word on how long his current suspension from the social media app will last.
Kanye made headlines earlier this week after he sparked outrage for debuting "White Lives Matter" shirts during a surprise runway at Paris Fashion Week. Taking to Instagram to defend his bold statement, Ye somehow managed to drag Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and John Legend into the mess.