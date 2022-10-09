Kanye West's Alarming Threat Against Jewish People Removed By Twitter

Kanye West's return to Twitter proved to be short-lived. After being locked out of his Instagram account due to a series of rants on his account, the rapper was welcomed back to Twitter by Elon Musk. However, Ye didn't last long after a troubling tweet targeted at Jewish people prompted the social media site to remove his tweet and, according to Mediaite, lock his account.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he wrote just before midnight on Saturday, October 8th. The shocking post has since been deleted by Twitter.