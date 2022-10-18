Lucky Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account After Lottery Win

One lucky Texas resident is now $2 million richer after claiming a Mega Millions lottery prize.

The Dallas resident, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at QuikTrip at 2001 S. Bowie Drive in Weatherford, the Texas Lottery announced on Monday (October 17). The Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier (2) matched all five white ball numbers drawn on October 7 (6-11-29-36-55), but not the Mega Ball number (21).

Mega Millions drawings are broadcast on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:12 p.m. CT.

In more Texas lottery news, a San Antonio resident claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game last Thursday (October 13). The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Pit Stop Food Mart at 1530 W. Loop 1604 N. in San Antonio. This marks the first of eight top prizes to be claimed in this scratch ticket game. Earlier in the week, a Gilmer resident claimed a whopping $5 million prize in the $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! scratch ticket game. Another Texas resident, this one from Palmhurst, claimed a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million in the $1,000,000 Ultimate scratch ticket game.