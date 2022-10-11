2 Texas Residents Claim $6 Million In Lottery Prizes

Two lucky Texas residents just added a whole bunch of zeros to their bank account balance.

A Gilmer resident claimed a whopping $5 million prize in the $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! scratch ticket game, the Texas Lottery announced Tuesday (October 11). The winning ticket was purchased at Tiger Express at 1418 U.S. Highway 271 N. in Gilmer. There are two more top prizes worth $5 million left to be claimed in this game.

Another Texas resident, this one from Palmhurst, claimed a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million in the $1,000,000 Ultimate scratch ticket game. The claimant bought the winning ticket at Walmart at 5700 N. 23 St. in McAllen. There's only one top prize worth $1 million to be claimed in the game.

In more Texas lottery news, several residents claimed lottery prizes last week. A Watauga resident claimed a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.025 million for the drawing held on September 26. The winning ticket was purchased at Albertsons at 4400 Western Center Blvd. in Fort Worth. Furthermore, a resident from Michigan claimed a winning $1,000,000 Diamond Riches ticket. And before you ask, yes non-Texans can claim Texas Lottery prizes — as long as they're purchased from licensed retailers in the state. The Michigan claimant did just that! The winning ticket was purchased at Nastaeen Food Mart at 1360 N. Interstate 35 E. in Lancaster.

A Katy resident also claimed a whopping $19 million lottery prize for the Lotto Texas drawing on September 17. The Katy resident said they were "surprised" when they realized they had won and "pray(ed) to God to be able to have good administration and wisdom," they told the Texas Lottery. The claimant said they plan on using the winnings for traveling and business.