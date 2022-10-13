Texas Resident Now An Instant Millionaire After Claiming Top Lottery Prize

One lucky Texas resident is now an instant millionaire after claiming a top lottery prize.

The San Antonio resident claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game, the Texas Lottery announced Thursday (October 13). The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Pit Stop Food Mart at 1530 W. Loop 1604 N. in San Antonio. This marks the first of eight top prizes to be claimed in this scratch ticket game.

In more Texas lottery news, a Gilmer resident claimed a whopping $5 million prize in the $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at Tiger Express at 1418 U.S. Highway 271 N. in Gilmer. Another Texas resident, this one from Palmhurst, claimed a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million in the $1,000,000 Ultimate scratch ticket game. The claimant bought the winning ticket at Walmart at 5700 N. 23 St. in McAllen. Several residents also claimed lottery prizes last week. A Watauga resident claimed a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.025 million for the drawing held on September 26. The winning ticket was purchased at Albertsons at 4400 Western Center Blvd. in Fort Worth. Furthermore, a resident from Michigan claimed a winning $1,000,000 Diamond Riches ticket. And before you ask, yes non-Texans can claim Texas Lottery prizes — as long as they're purchased from licensed retailers in the state. The Michigan claimant did just that! The winning ticket was purchased at Nastaeen Food Mart at 1360 N. Interstate 35 E. in Lancaster.