Major Update On Chris Jericho's Future With AEW

Professional wrestling legend and current Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho has reportedly signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling that will run through December 2025, according to an exclusive report from Variety.com.

Jericho, 51, will also reportedly take on increased behind the scenes responsibilities with the company, which will include serving as a producer and creative advisor, as well as continuing to work as a mentor to young talent, as part of the new deal.

“Chris Jericho long ago cemented his legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, and we’re fortunate to have his skills, charisma, knowledge and insights in AEW for years to come,” said AEW co-founder, CEO, general manager and head of creative Tony Khan in a statement to Variety. “Chris has discovered a fountain of youth this year, and he’s having some of the very best matches of his legendary career against some of the top names in wrestling. In expanding his responsibilities, he’ll continue to serve as a valuable leader with our roster having the opportunity to utilize one of most creative minds in the history of wrestling.”

Jericho signed with AEW shortly after the company's launch in 2019, following a nearly 20-year run as one of WWE's most recognizable former superstars, as well as several appearances with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

“I guess the simple answer is ‘Why not?'” Jericho said in a statement obtained by Variety. “Things have been going so well in the company, and I really do feel that this is my company. It’s tattooed on my heart, so to speak. I’ve been here since day one, and there’s really no reason not to be here continuing forward.”

“When AEW first started, I think basically it was Chris Jericho and a group of very talented people that might not have been as well known,” he continued. “Within three months that changed and now within three years, we’ve got at least a dozen, maybe two dozen, of our own homegrown stars that came into their own on AEW television.”

The legendary wrestler is an eight-time world champion Wrestling during his 32-year career, which includes winning the WWE Undisputed Championship in WWE, the inaugural AEW World Championship and his current run as ROH World Champion.

AEW also recently signed current World Champion Jon Moxley to a long-term extension days before announcing the hiring of Moxley's wife, former WWE commentator and popular media personality Renee Paquette, as a backstage interviewer last week.