Minnesota Pup To Be Featured On Cans Of Busch's Turkey Beer For Dogs

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 18, 2022

A Minnesota rescue dog has been picked by Busch beer fans to have her face on cans of the brand's limited edition turkey brew for dogs, according to KNSI Radio.

The pup's name is Kira. She was found in a ditch by local police, who took her to a nearby humane society. A day later, she was adopted by a family who live in Perham. The dog beat out three others in the Final Fur com-pet-tion to take home the prize last March.

Cans of Dog Brew by Busch are currently available to the public. They are being sold in packs of four for $15.00. The drink is not beer, instead a broth, and therefore it does not contain any alcohol. Here's a little more about it, from Busch:

Turkey Brew by Busch is an all-natural product and contains only fresh ingredients. Made with vegetables, herbs, spices, water, and turkey broth to provide your best buddy with a nutritious and tasty snack that helps to promote a healthy digestive system. Bone broth is also a great way for dogs who struggle to eat solid food to get all of their extra nutrients. Your best friend is going to love it. we're pawsitive!
