Missy Elliott Honored With A New Street Named After Her In Virginia
By Tony M. Centeno
October 18, 2022
Missy Elliott is overjoyed about the new street that's been named after in the beloved artist's hometown.
On Tuesday, October 18, Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott posted photos of herself holding a green street sign that bares her name to her social media accounts. The 2019 recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award was honored with a special ceremony held at her alma mater Manor High School in her hometown of Portsmouth, Va. Governor Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Bobby Scott were on site to present Elliott with a proclamation that renamed a portion of McLean Street, which is located in the heart of the city's entertainment district, to Missy Elliott Boulevard.
"I have always been told to dream big. I couldn’t have dreamed this big," Elliott said during the ceremony. "Though I have accomplished many things, I have won many awards, but this trumps all when you get the love from your home."
In addition to giving the esteemed artist her own street, Portsmouth city officials also gave the "Work It" rapper an honorary key to the city and declared October 17 as Missy Elliott Day in the state of Virginia. Marching bands from Hampton University, Elizabeth City University and Manor High School saluted her with performances. Norfolk State University's marching band even delivered a "Missy mega mix." Missy's longtime friend and collaborator Timbaland, Pusha T and Trey Songz were also at the ceremony to support her.
"Congrats to my sister @missymisdemeanorelliott getting a street name after her well deserved ❤️❤️🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽," Timbo wrote. "Va babe believe that !!!"
Missy Eliott is finally getting the flowers she deserves while she's here to smell them. She joins the slew of rappers who've recently been honored with streets named after them like the late Big Pun, Phife Dawg and others. Last year, she finally received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. See more footage from her street naming ceremony below.
The one and only @MissyElliott exits her vehicle as she reveals the new traffic way “Missy Elliott Boulevard” in the city of Portsmouth, VA! pic.twitter.com/E3ODdLf3yK— Marquise S. Hunt (@MarquiseHunt) October 17, 2022
ALL LOVE from @Timbaland to celebrate @MissyElliott!@WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/dEP2I2Zkuv— Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) October 17, 2022
It's officially Missy Elliott Day in Portsmouth, VA. pic.twitter.com/xKhmehhO4H— Chariot of Pfizer *pflames emoji* (@C0URTNEE) October 17, 2022
#MISSYELLIOTTBLVD 😂🤣 Wait they told me pull the string but I was scared that sign was gonna hit somebody in the head😫 so I tugged it a lil bit and it got stuck🤷🏾♀️🤣 #757 P-TOWN pic.twitter.com/gRiubfOwpC— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 18, 2022