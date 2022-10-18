Missy Elliott Honored With A New Street Named After Her In Virginia

"I have always been told to dream big. I couldn’t have dreamed this big," Elliott said during the ceremony. "Though I have accomplished many things, I have won many awards, but this trumps all when you get the love from your home."



In addition to giving the esteemed artist her own street, Portsmouth city officials also gave the "Work It" rapper an honorary key to the city and declared October 17 as Missy Elliott Day in the state of Virginia. Marching bands from Hampton University, Elizabeth City University and Manor High School saluted her with performances. Norfolk State University's marching band even delivered a "Missy mega mix." Missy's longtime friend and collaborator Timbaland, Pusha T and Trey Songz were also at the ceremony to support her.



"Congrats to my sister @missymisdemeanorelliott getting a street name after her well deserved ❤️❤️🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽," Timbo wrote. "Va babe believe that !!!"