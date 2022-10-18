New Texas Surf Lagoon Will Create Up To 1,000 Waves Per Hour

A new man-made surf lagoon in Houston will be making big waves in 2024. KSAT reported that the 6-acre lagoon will create up to 1,000 waves per hour, comfortably accommodating up to 70 surfers.

Ryan McCord, owner/developer of Generation Park, said, "We're thrilled to welcome this innovative, world-class surfing destination to Generation Park. Such a unique amenity is a great asset for Houston and will attract a wide range of personalities- from professional surfers, amateur boarders, families, and corporate groups among others."

The vast expanse of lagoon will allow for beginners and advanced surfers to simultaneously surf in different areas of the lagoon.

McCord explained, "The amenities and experiences at HTX Surf will rival a best day on the water, whether you're an expert or new to the sport."