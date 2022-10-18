“I apologize to the George Floyd family,” N.O.R.E. said. “I apologize to anybody that was hurt by Kanye West’s comments.”



In one of various problematic clips that went viral from the interview, Ye repeated a debunked talking point from political provocateur Candace Owen's documentary about Floyd. The doc alleged Floyd passed away from a fentanyl overdose and not from cardiopulmonary arrest caused by police officer Derek Chauvin, who held his knee on Floyd's neck. N.O.R.E. said that he pushed back on Ye's claims later on in the episode but his rebuttal was overshadowed. Nonetheless, he doesn't support "anybody being hurt."



“I just wanna be honest, I support freedom of speech,” N.O.R.E. said. “I support anybody, you know, not being censored. But I do not support anybody being hurt. I did not realize that the George Floyd statements on my show was so hurtful. And you gotta realize, it was the first five minutes of the show. When he walked in, he told my producer, he said that if he’ll stop filming, he’ll walk out.”



“I don’t support none of it,” he added. “I don’t support the George Floyd comments, I don’t support the antisemitic [comments]. That’s all I have is Jewish friends, all I have is Black friends. That’s it.”



N.O.R.E.'s apology arrived not long after the interview was removed from REVOLT's YouTube channel. It also comes a day after an attorney for George Floyd's family announced that they are considering legal action against Ye. Listen to N.O.R.E.'s full apology up top.

