Popular Nashville Bakery Closing Down After Nearly 20 Years

A popular bakery in East Nashville is preparing to close its doors for good at the end of the month after serving Music City for nearly 20 years.

Sweet 16th Bakery has been serving up tasty treats for the past 18 years thanks to husband and wife co-owners Dan and Ellen Einstein. However, after Dan passed away earlier this year, Ellen has made the decision to close up shop and start "a new chapter" after months of running the business by herself, per WKRN.

In an emotional announcement shared to the bakery's social media, Ellen described her reasoning for closing Sweet 16th and what it has meant to her serving her community for nearly two decades.

"Over 18 and a half years ago, Dan and I had this crazy idea to open a bakery in East Nashville," the post reads. "We didn't really know what we were doing, we just knew that we wanted the business to be an integral part of our community in East Nashville. Each year that went by, we didn't know how we would continue, but somehow we did."

Even after Dan got sick in 2012, they worked together to make their bakery "a hub in our community." While she said she knew the bakery had to reopen after Dan's death in January, Ellen said "it has gotten very hard to continue on" now that her husband was no longer by her side.