Texas Man Allegedly Steals Ex-Girlfriend's Car — But Her Kids Were Inside

By Dani Medina

October 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing his ex-girlfriend's car after an argument.

It all went down in the 8100 block of Edgemoor near Bellaire in southwest Houston, according to FOX 26. The mother had just gotten home with her two children, ages 4 and 5. Her ex-boyfriend was "waiting in the shadows" and approached her, police said. The suspect got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. He then jumped into the mother's car and took off. Unbeknownst to him, her children were still in the car.

The suspect was reportedly texting a mutual friend of him and his ex-girlfriend, saying he wanted to drop the kids off "at a location where police would not be." The suspect was found as a result of a helicopter search, however, and was taken into custody. The children were unharmed. Police confirmed the man has no relation to the kids, either. An investigation remains open.

