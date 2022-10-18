Texas Woman Says She Got An STD After A Man Urinated In Her Water Bottle

Warning: Some people may find the details of this story disturbing.

A custodian is behind bars after allegedly urinating in a co-worker's water bottle — and she claims he gave her an "incurable" sexually transmitted disease as a result.

The incident occurred at an office in east Houston, according to KHOU. In late August, the woman said she poured herself water from a dispenser but said it had a "funny taste and smell to it," so she dumped the water out and threw the bottle away. This prompted her to start bringing her own water bottles to work. If she didn't finish her water, she would leave it at her desk to drink the next day. Days after the initial water pouring incident, the woman noticed her personal water bottle also "smelled nasty," so she threw that one away, too. One September day, when a co-worker offered to make the woman coffee, the victim suggested using the water from her water bottle and not the dispenser. That's when her co-worker noticed the bottle was yellow. After opening it, they noticed it smelled like urine — a urinalysis confirmed their suspicions. Other co-workers said the same thing was happening to them.

The woman then set up a hidden camera in her office, which revealed footage of the custodian entering her office and rubbing his genitals on her water bottle. She told police the next day and they confronted Lucio Catarino Diaz, who admitted to what he had done. Diaz also admitted that he did something similar at a previous job. He said he did it out of "malicious intent" and it was a "sickness."

The suspect said he was unaware of any diseases he had. The victim did contract an STD, which she did not have before the incident, lab results showed. The suspect tested positive for the same disease — and a second one. Diaz has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He's being held on an immigration bond.