Texas Teacher Caught On Camera Throwing Student Against Wall

New video has surfaced from an incident earlier this year that shows a teacher throwing a student against a wall at a Texas school. The child's mother released the video this week to prove that an administrator threw and pinned her son against a wall for at least four minutes after the school said the case was "ruled out."

The incident occurred on April 29 of this year at Round Rock ISD's GOALS Learning Center, a school designed for special education students with qualified emotional disturbance, according to FOX 7. Here's what we know about the incident shown on video:

The student in the video, Quinton Proctor, said he was removed from the classroom on April 29 for "being defiant" toward his two teachers. He was taken to the "cool down room" to compose himself. "When I got there, I was pretty calm. I just had my leg on the wall and those teachers I was okay with, and then, after they had put me in there, Mr. Thomas had come in," Proctor said. Jacob Thomas, the assistant principal, "relieved the two teachers, and Quintin thought he was relieved as well," the news outlet reported. When Quinton tried to follow his two teachers out, Thomas pushed him back into the room and slammed him against the wall, as seen on the video. "When I hit the wall, I didn't really know what to think, like my mind just kind of went blank," he said.

Proctor's mother, Tatiana Alfano, was notified via phone call of the incident — but a staff member said he was defiant and fell down and hit his head. Then, she saw the video. Alfano got a lawyer and started reaching out.

RRISD issued the following statement about the investigation: "The District's investigation is complete. The staff member is still employed but not assigned to GOALS Learning Center. He is currently working on administrative projects at the district's Central Office." Alfano, unsatisfied with the outcome, reached out to the Department of Family and Protective Services, who told her the case was "ruled out" and said "it was reasonable to conclude that the alleged abuse and neglect did not occur."

The school district offered Alfano $10,000 to take the video down and sign an NDA after she posted it on social media, her lawyer said. Alfano declined. "She says the goal is to make change: change the definition of 'abuse' and get the school to make amends," the news outlet reported.

The Texas Education Agency is now also investigating the incident. "TEA can confirm that the educator in question currently has an investigatory flag on their certificate. Since the matter remains ongoing, we cannot comment further at this time," TEA said in a statement.

You can watch the video of the incident below: