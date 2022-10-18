This Is The Best Deli In California

Deli's are grocery essential. What do you go to the deli for? Do you stop by for a sandwich and a lunch to-go, or get a few pounds of meat and cheese for the whole family? Regardless of your deli habits, there is one in each state that is better than the rest. Be it variety, friendliness of staff, or the best ingredients, this deli has a quality that keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best deli in all of California is Langer's Delicatessen located in Los Angeles.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"The Los Angeles Times declared that Langer's Deli is home to "the best pastrami sandwich in the country" and customers from both near and far concur. "I've had many variations of their pastrami sandwich and have loved every one," wrote one reviewer, who also praised the friendly staff. "Langer's pastrami truly matches the hype. It is an extraordinary sandwich and one of the best things I've ever eaten," a visitor from out of town wrote. "It's just perfect in every way." Langer's has also won the James Beard Foundation's Regional America Classic award."