Unique 'Crypo House' For Sale In California

A three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has recently been added to the North Hollywood housing market that presents an interesting twist to buyers. According to Zillow Gone Wild, the house was designed with crypo in mind. These pieces cover the walls along with a glowing sign that declares the space a 'crypto house.'

"It happened. Someone made a Crypto House in North Hollywood, CA. The walls alone must be worth billions of ETH," Zillow Gone Wild shared in a Facebook post.

This one-of-a-kind listing features a pool, high ceilings, multiple bonus rooms, and two parking spaces. It was built in 1952 and has only been on listed for 12 days. What seems to be a normal house from the outside is quite different on the inside as crypto art worth billions lines the walls. The magnificently unique space located off of Crewe Street is being sold for $1,200,000.

Here is what Llari De Paz Zelaya of Realty Group Advisors had to say about the listing:

"As you enter the home there is a well-maintained kitchen with an open floor that leads to the living room and dining room. There are two bedrooms through the hallway just off the living room. The master bedroom is located across the living room near the kitchen. The large than life master bedroom has large windows and dramatic high ceilings giving it a luxurious appeal. Upstairs in the master bedroom there is a bathroom with a jet tub. When you make, your way down there is a door that leads to the backyard where you will find a laundry area, sparkling pool, and detached bonus rooms."