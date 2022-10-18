This Is The Best Deli In Minnesota

Deli's are a grocery essential. What do you go to the deli for? Do you stop by for a sandwich and a lunch to-go, or get a few pounds of meat and cheese for the whole family? Regardless of your deli habits, there is one in each state that is better than the rest. Be it variety, friendliness of staff, or the best ingredients, this deli has a quality that keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best deli in all of Minnesota is Northern Market Smoke Haus located in Duluth. Eat This Not That mentioned that this deli is known for the variety of sandwiches that are offered.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"Known for its eclectic selection of sandwiches and located on the banks of Lake Superior, Northern Market Smokehaus makes good use of its wide selection of smoked fish. The deli's lox is made from salmon that's smoked on-site and its most popular menu item is the Cajun Finn, which is made from smoked salmon with Cajun seasoning, scallion cream cheese, sliced roasted red peppers, sliced pepperoncini, and mixed greens in a stirato roll."