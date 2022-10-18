This Is The Best Deli In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

October 18, 2022

Shopkeeper serving a customer
Photo: Getty Images

Deli's are a grocery essential. What do you go to the deli for? Do you stop by for a sandwich and a lunch to-go, or get a few pounds of meat and cheese for the whole family? Regardless of your deli habits, there is one in each state that is better than the rest. Be it variety, friendliness of staff, or the best ingredients, this deli has a quality that keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best deli in all of Minnesota is Northern Market Smoke Haus located in Duluth. Eat This Not That mentioned that this deli is known for the variety of sandwiches that are offered.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"Known for its eclectic selection of sandwiches and located on the banks of Lake Superior, Northern Market Smokehaus makes good use of its wide selection of smoked fish. The deli's lox is made from salmon that's smoked on-site and its most popular menu item is the Cajun Finn, which is made from smoked salmon with Cajun seasoning, scallion cream cheese, sliced roasted red peppers, sliced pepperoncini, and mixed greens in a stirato roll."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.