This Is The Best Deli In Wisconsin

Deli's are a grocery essential. What do you go to the deli for? Do you stop by for a sandwich and a lunch to-go, or get a few pounds of meat and cheese for the whole family? Regardless of your deli habits, there is one in each state that is better than the rest. Be it variety, friendliness of staff, or the best ingredients, this deli has a quality that keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best deli in all of Wisconsin is Bunzel's Meat Market located in Milwaukee.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"Bunzel's is a family-owned, old-fashioned meat market that has a devoted base of regular customers. Reviewers praise the personable staff and the delicious food, which includes award-winning beef jerky and specialty sausage that's made in-house. Popular hot meals include the grilled brats and barbecue pulled pork. "Of course, the selection of meats, condiments, etc is exceptional, but what most impressed me was the friendliness, kindness, and helpfulness of the staff there," wrote a reviewer. "They seem to love what they do and that speaks of a healthy culture there. After my first visit I'm a loyal customer."'