Lego-Friendly House For Sale In Wisconsin

A house was recently put on the market in Wisconsin that features an abundance of lego's in different parts of the house. According to the Zillow listing, the three bedroom, two bathroom space encompasses a total of 2,114 square feet including a two car garage and a man cave. From the outside, one may think that this house is as standard as any, but it has a unique twist. The inside of the house features lego backsplash in the kitchen, lego wallpaper in the living room, lego shower curtains in the bathroom, and a lego-inspired table in the dining room among other rainbow colored furnishes.

The house is on the market for $250,000 and is located off of 61st Avenue in Kenosha. Here is what Alissa Traughber of RE/MAX detailed about the unique listing on Zillow:

"Fantastic home in a convenient location. Centrally located to restaurants & shopping and in a great neighborhood, this home has been updated with new siding & windows (2015/2016), new furnace and AC in 2010, new water heater in 2020 and a battery back up sump pump in 2022. Nothing to do but move right in and at an incredible price! The basement is finished with not one but two rec room areas & also a workshop with a steel entry door, 2 layers of drywall, denim insulation & green glue soundproofing-perfect for a man cave, workshop or sound/music studio. Open concept layout boasts an updated kitchen & lots of built-in's throughout the home for storing all your collectibles, kids toys & games. Backyard has a fully fenced-in yard."