Why Doesn't H-E-B Have Apple Pay? Worker Goes Viral For Hilarious TikTok

Name something worse than standing in the H-E-B checkout line and realizing you've forgotten your wallet. You can't!

Why doesn't H-E-B have Apple Pay? An employee of the Texas-based grocery chain went viral for her take on the whole situation. In the video posted earlier this month, Sadie Montano joined in on the trend to the tune of "Racks" by YC. "What you got? Racks on racks on racks" is heard in the background as the H-E-B employee shows off stacks of "Buddy Bucks," the store's currency that gives you the chance to win stickers to claim for prizes. She captioned the video, "If we had a dollar every time someone ask why we don't have apple pay," adding "idk I just work here." The video has received nearly half a million views since it was posted on October 6.

H-E-B shoppers in the comments have never found a video more relatable.

"I feel like I’m grocery shopping in 1996 when I can’t use m Apple Pay. I’m going to start writing checks again," one user wrote.

"and they upgraded they machines and STILLLLLL dont," another user said.

Other users gave a more logical reason: It simply costs more to offer Apple Pay.

While H-E-B doesn't offer Apple Pay, it just launched a new debit card that its customers can use to earn cash back and other discounts, according to MySanAntonio.